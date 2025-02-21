Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $45,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $821,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $28,608,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $27,239,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,546,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,449,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,738,000 after acquiring an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $49.51 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

