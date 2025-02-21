Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,135,000. Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,612,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 208,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $781.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.