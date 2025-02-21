Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 385,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIDI opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

