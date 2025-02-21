First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $20,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,798,000 after purchasing an additional 747,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 895,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,105,000 after purchasing an additional 665,920 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,649,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,778,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.09. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

