First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Stock Position Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMHI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 112,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,521,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59,086 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 132.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

