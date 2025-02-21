Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Position Raised by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13,393.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 48,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,526,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,665 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,198,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 445,152 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 119,623.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 663,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 662,716 shares during the period.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLCO opened at $21.26 on Friday. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.