Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,007,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 23.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 136,342 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 26.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $355,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,022.85. This trade represents a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

