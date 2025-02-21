Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Holdings Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,303,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at $8,359,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at $4,378,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,068,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $22.99 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

