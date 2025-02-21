Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 801,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,802,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after buying an additional 106,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HAE opened at $63.36 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Haemonetics

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.