Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $23,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,612,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,825,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after acquiring an additional 264,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken bought 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $159,232.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,537. This represents a 223.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE HRL opened at $28.82 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Barclays raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HRL

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.