HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Reduced by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 74,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $2,560,077.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,898.67. This trade represents a 56.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

