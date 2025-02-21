iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,429.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 313,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 306,124 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EEM opened at $45.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

