iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,831,000 after purchasing an additional 826,509 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,624,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 294,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $348.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $282.38 and a 12 month high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

