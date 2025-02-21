J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.