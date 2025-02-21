J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,488,000 after acquiring an additional 280,462 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,664,000 after purchasing an additional 159,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

NYSE COF opened at $205.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

