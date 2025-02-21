J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,953 abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.