J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $306,000 Stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7,778.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 172,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

