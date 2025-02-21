J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $370,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 859,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,171,000 after acquiring an additional 461,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after acquiring an additional 446,948 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

