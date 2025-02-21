J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $410,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $139.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.78. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $123.60 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

