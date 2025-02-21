J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6 %

SHW stock opened at $349.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

