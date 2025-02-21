J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 116.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.00.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $694.48 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $596.48 and a one year high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $733.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $769.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

