J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,409,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 36,235 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $471.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

