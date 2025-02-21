J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $291,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2,351.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,790 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 177.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,570,000 after purchasing an additional 847,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.86.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

