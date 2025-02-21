J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,240 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.21 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $4.48.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report).
