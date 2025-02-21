J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,240 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.21 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

