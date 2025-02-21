J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,730 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.63. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

