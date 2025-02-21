J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

EQT Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of EQT opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

