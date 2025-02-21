J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 73.4% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 470.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,838.69. The trade was a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,120 shares of company stock valued at $40,127,472. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.83. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

