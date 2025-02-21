J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAAA. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Trading

PAAA opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

