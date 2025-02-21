J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,049 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 503.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $37.38.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

