J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 172 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $152.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average of $159.68.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

