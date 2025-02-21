J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $696.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $886.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

