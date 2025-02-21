J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,396 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1,808.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,042 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

