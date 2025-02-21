J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,868 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

