JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,470,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $43,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,817,000 after acquiring an additional 159,483 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,417,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $352,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 525,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,070,661. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,314,409.94. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,280 shares of company stock worth $14,223,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

