Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,765 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

