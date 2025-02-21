Light & Wonder’s (LNW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LNW. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Light & Wonder Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ LNW opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $96.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth $91,683,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth $46,241,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Light & Wonder by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,745,000 after buying an additional 324,088 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $25,277,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth $16,020,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

