Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $224.94 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,026 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $224,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $492,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

AMZN stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,151 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

