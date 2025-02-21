Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,974 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 10,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 119,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.22 and a 200-day moving average of $177.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,609 shares of company stock worth $21,809,990. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

