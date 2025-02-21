Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,360 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 39,743 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 255,940 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $114,392,000 after buying an additional 53,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $416.13 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $385.58 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.98 and its 200-day moving average is $422.79.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.96.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at $22,080,578.32. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,493,820. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

