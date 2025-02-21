Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after buying an additional 45,519 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,612.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $160.09 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.23 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 135.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

