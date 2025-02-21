Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $84.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.