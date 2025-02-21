National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,429 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in National Grid by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,706,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in National Grid by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG opened at $61.00 on Friday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NGG

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.