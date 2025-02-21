NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners LLP

James Hambro & Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $140.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Tigress Financial raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

