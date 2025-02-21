Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Creative Planning grew its position in Old Republic International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,268.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,714 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

NYSE:ORI opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

