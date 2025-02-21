Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 272,466 shares in the company, valued at $50,376,238.74. This trade represents a 9.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,609 shares of company stock worth $21,809,990. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.