Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,818 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of AppFolio worth $44,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 56.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio stock opened at $216.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.88. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $274.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.31 and a 200-day moving average of $233.45.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. Research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.32, for a total value of $1,091,461.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,401,944.24. The trade was a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Wolf acquired 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at $692,977.06. This trade represents a -150.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,321 shares of company stock worth $3,034,077. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.29.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

