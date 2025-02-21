Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 55,117 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,117 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Crown Castle worth $54,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Crown Castle alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Crown Castle by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Read Our Latest Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.