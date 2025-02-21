Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 55,117 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,117 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Crown Castle worth $54,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Crown Castle by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CCI opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92.
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
