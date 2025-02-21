Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 256,230 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 233.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.55% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $56,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

URTH opened at $163.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.61. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $136.83 and a 52-week high of $164.21.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.