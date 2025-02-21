Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 95,173 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 609,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,173 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $50,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,224,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

