Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,243,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,395,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CON. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at $675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $36,672,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $8,676,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CON opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.